NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Trade Would ‘Clinch’ LeBron James To Lakers

If the Los Angeles Lakers plan to create a superteam that includes Kawhi Leonard, they will have to pay for it.

It was reported Wednesday that the Lakers are facing mounting pressure to acquire Leonard soon in order to make LeBron James’ decision to leave Cleveland for LA easier. The Lakers’ first reported attempt at orchestrating a trade for Leonard was rebuffed. But LA reportedly re-engaged the Spurs on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, and that a deal for Leonard would “clinch” James coming to LA.

Shelburne and Wojnarowski also reported that while the Lakers are using last summer’s Kyrie Irving trade and Paul George trade as a barometer for their offer, but San Antonio is asking for much more.

Per Shelburne and Wojnarowski:

“The Lakers are using the Paul George and Kyrie Irving trades as proportional models for a Leonard deal, but San Antonio understands that this trade, for intents and purposes, would mean Leonard and James coming to the Lakers, and will likely command a massive package of young players and draft picks for Leonard, a two-time first-team All-NBA and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.”

Irving fetched a package of Isaiah Thomas, Ante Zizic, Jae Crowder and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick, while the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis for George.

While the Lakers have a number of young stars to offer the Spurs, Shelburne and Wojnarowski reported LA is looking for a way to acquire a first-round draft pick to add in any potential deal.

Leonard has made it clear that he wants to sign with the Lakers when he hits the market next offseason so there might not be a reason for LA to part with Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart to acquire the star forward.

While some expect James to only head to LA if they put together a championship-caliber roster to lure him, King James reportedly could sign with the Lakers before the overhaul which would mean they should be in no hurry to pull the trigger on a Leonard deal.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images