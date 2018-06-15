NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Wants Trade From Spurs; Lakers Top His List

The NBA offseason already is heating up.

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard wants to be traded, according to multiple reports. Among Leonard’s preferred landing spots is Los Angeles — specifically the Lakers — according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Leonard played in just nine games for the Spurs this past season due in part to a hamstring injury. However, there was a question as to whether he should have eventually returned to the lineup. According to ESPN.com, the team’s handling of the injury is a big reason for Leonard’s frustration.

The good news for the Spurs is there figures to be a sizable market for the two-time All-Star. The Lakers obviously have been mentioned already, and some speculated whether the Philadelphia 76ers and even the Sacramento Kings might get involved. And what about the Boston Celtics? The C’s reportedly made an offer for Leonard at the trade deadline but were told Leonard wasn’t on the table.

Thumbnail photo via Dec 30, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports