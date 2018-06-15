NBA Rumors: Kings Focusing On These Three Players With No. 2 Pick

The Sacramento Kings haven’t been to the NBA playoffs since 2006 and have struggled to build through the draft during what has been a decade of futility.

But the Kings do have a young point guard in De’Aaron Fox and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft with which to build around if they get the pick correct.

While center Deandre Ayton is expected to be taken with the No. 1 overall selection by the Phoenix Suns, the Kings still will have their pick of a talented group of prospects, and they apparently have narrowed their search.

USA TODAY’s Sam Amick reported Thursday that Sacramento currently is focusing on Duke forward Marvin Bagley III, Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. and Real Madrid guard Luka Doncic.

Kings appear to be pondering Porter Jr., Doncic and Bagley more than the rest, with the assumption that Phoenix takes Ayton No. 1 https://t.co/CO2DvAAWXs — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 14, 2018

As Amick notes, Porter canceled his workout due to a hip issue that reportedly could be tied to the back injury that caused him to miss all but three games during his lone season at Missouri.

Bagley is an exciting offensive player, but questions remain about his position in the NBA and his ability to defend on the perimeter. Doncic likely would be the safest pick, but that likely would cause the Kings to move on from Fox, who they drafted last season.

Good luck, Kings.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images