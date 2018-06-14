NBA Rumors: Lakers Asked Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma To Ease Up On Social Media Roasting

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

It appears the antics of Los Angeles Lakers youngsters on social media have come to a head.

Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma have roasted each other on social media a good bit since becoming teammates this past season, but the latest round of ribbing resulted in a meeting with Lakers management, according to ESPN.

“The Lakers had grown concerned about the increasingly personal nature of some of the recent roasting between two of their young stars,” wrote Ramona Shelburne and Ohm Youngmisuk. “Sources said the team spoke to both players and that there are no lingering issues and that both players agreed to tone down the joking insults on social media.”

The meeting was a response to a diss track Ball wrote about Kuzma that was so personal it went in on Kuzma’s biological father not being around.

However, Ball’s diss track was a response to Kuzma making an award video on Bleacher Report with the sole intent of ripping shots at Ball.

At its root, this is just silly antics from two players in their early 20s, and both of them reportedly are great friends who just enjoy giving each other a hard time.

Still, with the Lakers reportedly being one of the teams LeBron James very well could end up joining, it probably is best they get two of their best youngsters to ease up on this sideshow.