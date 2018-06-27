NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Sign With Lakers Before Roster Reconstruction

LeBron James has until June 29 to decide if he will opt in to the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers or hit the market and become an unrestricted free agent.

If James does become a free agent, many expect the Los Angeles Lakers to be a major player for the 33-year-old’s talents, especially if they can get another star — either Paul George or Kawhi Leonard — to join James in LA.

While reports have stated that James is leery of being the first star to join the Lakers this summer, that might not be the case. Sean Deveny of The Sporting News reported Wednesday, citing sources, that league executives expect James to sign with the Lakers even before they remake their roster.

“That’s the sense you get with him and his people,” an anonymous general manager told Deveney. “They’re doing enough research to suggest that he’s going to be willing to take that plunge and let the roster come together. It’s what happened in Cleveland four years ago.”

James reportedly has been calling certain players to see if they would be interested in joining him wherever he chooses to go, but it’s more than likely that James will be the first free-agent domino to fall since he reportedly wants to make his decision soon.

The Lakers likely would have an easier time reshaping their roster once they have James. The star’s presence would attract a number of quality veterans and should convince George to leave the Thunder and wear the Purple and Gold alongside King James.

