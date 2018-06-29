NBA Rumors: LeBron James To Lakers? Fate Not Tied To Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard

If LeBron James joins the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, it’s possible that it’ll be a personal decision rather than one made with an eye toward building a superteam.

Stephen A. Smith reported Thursday that James texted Kevin Durant about the possibility of both players joining the Lakers. Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon later disputed that report, though, saying that sources close to James denied the four-time MVP texted Durant.

Vardon also added, citing sources, that James’ decision on whether to sign with the Lakers won’t be impacted by Los Angeles’ reported pursuit of a trade for San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard.

Sources close to LeBron: He didn't text KD and his going to the Lakers would not be sealed (or doomed) by whether or not they trade for Kawhi. … Man, we'll all be better when this is over, one way or the other — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) June 28, 2018

In other words, it’s that time of the year, when NBA rumors spread like wildfire, and it’s up to us, as fans, to figure out which ones are legitimate and which ones deserve very little attention. This offseason should be especially fascinating — and confusing? — as several franchise-altering players could switch teams.

Durant is expected to remain with the Golden State Warriors, although he technically could test the open market. James, on the other hand, reportedly informed the Cleveland Cavaliers that he will not exercise his contract option for next season and will become a free agent, while Leonard’s name continues to be tossed around in rumors given his reported desire to be traded from San Antonio.

