NBA Rumors: LeBron James Won’t Hear Recruiting Pitches From Any Teams

LeBron James has no interest in being wined and dined.

These days, it’s customary for big-ticket NBA free agents to hear elaborate recruiting pitches from teams hoping to sign them (looking at you, Tom Brady and the Boston Celtics). But James, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in July, won’t field such presentations, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Monday, citing sources.

“While James hasn’t decided yet whether to pick up his player option, sources close to the situation tell ESPN that he has no intention of hearing elaborate pitch meetings from teams,” Shelburne wrote. “James might meet or speak with a club official or owner at some point, but the elaborate presentations that have become common in NBA free agency over the years are unnecessary after 15 seasons in the league.

“Should James become a free agent, league sources believe he and his agents Rich Paul and Mark Termini have enough understanding of the stakes and NBA landscape to handle the process without much fanfare.”

Well, there you have it, NBA teams: Delete your Power Points, cancel the Subway catering and tell Bozo the Clown he’s got the day off.

Whether James stays with the Cleveland Cavaliers or signs elsewhere will be the story of the NBA offseason. The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be the favorites, but there are reportedly at least six other teams that his majesty will meet with.

The “Summer of LeBron” has arrived, and it’s already exhausting.

