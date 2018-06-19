NBA Rumors: Marcus Smart Drawing Interest From These Three NBA Teams

The Boston Celtics might value Marcus Smart more than any other NBA team, but that doesn’t mean other clubs aren’t enamored with the fearless guard.

Smart soon will become a restricted free agent, and has been candid about what he believe’s he’s worth. Whether he’ll fetch $12 million-plus per year on the open market remains to be seen, but we now have an idea of the teams that will vie for his services.

During an appearance Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich,”, NBA insider Chris Mannix talked about Smart’s looming free agency.

“I think there are a lot of people out there that really like Marcus Smart,” Mannix said. ” … Sacramento is going to get in it, I think Denver, if they can move some pieces around before free agency to clear some space, which i think they will — I think they’re going to get into it. I think Indiana is a team that, depending on what happens with Thaddeus Young and his contract, I think they’re going to get in it.

” … Going after him is one thing, but offering $15 million per year is another. … He’s going to get offered some money, but I’m not sure it’s going to be an offer that Boston’s not going to be able to match.”

Whichever team lands Smart knows what they’re getting into: A gritty, defense-first guard who impacts the game on a high, yet often incalculable level.

They’ll also get someone who will continue to chuck up 3-pointers, no matter what fans say.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images