NBA Rumors: Paul George ‘Has Committed’ To Signing With Thunder

Photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images

Paul George isn’t going anywhere.

The star swingman opted out of his contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder just days ago, but reportedly is expected to ink a new deal to keep him alongside Russell Westbrook.

Paul George has committed to sign a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

The Thunder took a gamble last offseason in acquiring George from the Indiana Pacers with no assurances that he would stick around. He often was rumored to be headed to Los Angeles to join the Lakers with LeBron James (who also opted out of his deal, but has not committed to a team yet), but it appears George likes his future in Oklahoma City.

After a slow start to the season, the Thunder heated up around the midway point of the 2017-18 campaign, but fell in the first round of the playoffs to the Utah Jazz.

In 79 regular season games with the Thunder last year, George averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.