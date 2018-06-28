NBA Rumors: Recent Celtics, Spurs Kawhi Leonard Trade Talks ‘Went Nowhere’

The Boston Celtics are a natural landing spot for San Antonio Spurs star forward Kawhi Leonard. Boston has the high-quality trade assets to make a deal work for the Spurs, and they offer Leonard a chance to win another NBA championship.

But if a deal is going to happen, the two sides still have a lot of progress to make. The Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett provided an update on the trade talks between the C’s and Spurs, and it doesn’t sound like much is happening.

“A Western Conference source with an interest in the proceedings told the Herald the Spurs did have a brief discussion with the Celts today, but there was no real negotiation,” Bulpett wrote. “It was the first contact between the teams since before the draft, but even those talks did not include the C’s making an offer. That brief call, according to two league sources, went nowhere.”

Bulpett, later in the piece, wrote “it’s not believed the Celts are willing to move either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown…”

All of this isn’t too surprising. Leonard reportedly intends to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, whether through a trade this summer or by signing with the Purple and Gold as a free agent next summer. Why would the Celtics give up anything of great value when Leonard’s intention is to play for Boston’s archrival?

Even if Leonard and his camp gave the Celtics some kind of reason to believe he’d re-sign next summer, can the C’s really trust them given how this season in San Antonio unfolded?

The best course of action for the Celtics probably is not making any major moves, and just adding a healthy Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward to a team that came within one win from reaching NBA Finals without those two stars.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports