NBA Rumors: Robert Williams Won’t Impact Celtics’ Desire To Re-Sign Aron Baynes

The Boston Celtics’ biggest area of need this offseason is in the frontcourt.

With Aron Baynes and Greg Monroe both unrestricted free agents and Daniel Theis coming off a meniscus injury, Boston’s big man situation is a bit murky. It seemed as though, however, they filled that with the signing of Robert Williams out of Texas A&M with the No. 27 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

But that selection reportedly won’t have an impact on the C’s desire to bring Baynes back, according to RealGM’s Keith Smith.

Source: Drafting of Robert Williams has no impact on the Celtics intention to re-sign Aron Baynes. "We still intend to have Aron back in Boston and he's told us this is where he wants to be." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 22, 2018

That decision certainly makes plenty of sense.

Relying on Theis — who was a backup center in his first NBA season before sustaining his injury — and a rookie is not necessarily the most reliable plan, and Baynes was more than serviceable in his one season with the Celtics to date.

While bringing the Australian big back is not a guarantee, it sounds like the Celtics aren’t finished trying to keeping the paint bolstered.

