NBA Rumors: Rockets ‘All-In’ On LeBron James Despite James Harden Remark

Don’t let James Harden fool you — the Houston Rockets really, really want LeBron James.

(And, honestly, who wouldn’t?)

Harden recently cast doubt around the Rockets’ pursuit of James when he said the Rockets don’t “need” to add or subtract any pieces. Houston’s brass, however, reportedly sees things differently.

“According to a person with knowledge of their situation, the Rockets are still all in on pursuing James — even if Harden made it clear that it was hardly a necessity,” USA TODAY’s Sam Amick wrote Tuesday. “The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.”

The Rockets, of course, aren’t alone in their desire for James, who has until Friday to opt-in to his current deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, or else he’ll become a free agent.

The Cavs obviously want to re-sign the NBA’s best player, and the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as likely favorites to land the 33-year-old. The Philadelphia 76ers also would love nothing more than to bring James to the City of Brotherly Love.

Oh, and the Boston Celtics probably shouldn’t be counted out just yet.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images