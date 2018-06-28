Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Lakers, Celtics ‘Fully Engaged’ With Spurs In Trade Talks

Could we be nearing the end of Kawhi Leonard’s career with the San Antonio Spurs?

The former NBA Finals MVP and superstar forward reportedly told the Spurs he wants to be traded, and that his preferred destination is the Los Angeles Lakers.

And trade talks appear to be heating up, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, with the Lakers and Boston Celtics among the teams showing interest.

The Spurs are fully engaged in trade talks with several teams on Kawhi Leonard, including the Lakers and Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. Boston has long had the assets that the Spurs most covet in a potential Leonard trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2018

The New York Times’ Marc Stein also reported that Leonard may be leaving San Antonio.

This doesn't guarantee Kawhi Leonard is going to the Lakers this week — since San Antonio could always trade him elsewhere and/or drag things out — but league sources say of the Spurs: "They're ready" to move on from Kawhi — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2018

Recent trade talks between the Spurs and Celtics involving Leonard reportedly “went nowhere,” but it’s no secret the C’s have the assets needed to make a trade of this magnitude.

The Lakers have missed the playoffs in five straight seasons and have struck out in free agency several summers in a row. If they are able to trade for Leonard, perhaps that would be enough to convince LeBron James to join him in Los Angeles.

Leonard has one more year left on his contract before he can become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2019. Would the Celtics trade for him without a strong assurance that he’d re-sign? Wojnarowski provided some context on Boston’s mindset, as well.

Boston's extremely cautious on Leonard front. There's so much uncertainty w/ Leonard's future — health, free agent desires, etc. Will Leonard be same player? That's hard to tell. Celtics don't have to make a risky trade and have no intention to do so. It's an interesting dance. https://t.co/gVECzgxrYM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2018

NBA free agency officially begins July 1, so we could have our answer soon.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images