NBA Rumors: Spurs ‘Shut Door’ On Kawhi Leonard Trade Talks With Lakers

Kawhi Leonard might have to wait to become a Los Angeles Laker.

The San Antonio Spurs star reportedly has informed the team that he no longer wishes to be a part of the franchise and that his desire is to play for his hometown Lakers.

After the report of Leonard’s demands broke, many began to envision a Lakers team built around Leonard and free agents LeBron James and Paul George.

But hold that thought.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Thursday, citing sources, that the Lakers called the Spurs about a potential trade for Leonard but the conversation was short.

Within the last week the Lakers contacted the Spurs to discuss a Kawhi Leonard trade. As one source put it, “they basically shut the door on us.” — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 21, 2018

No players were ever discussed. The conversation never got that far. And it hasn’t continued — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 21, 2018

It’s not entirely surprising that Gregg Popovich and R.C. Buford wouldn’t want to enter their rebuild by helping one of their bitter rivals create the NBA’s newest superteam. Popovich was the most vocal critic of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2008 trade that sent Pau Gasol to the Lakers and helped LA capture two titles.

While Leonard might long to play under the bright lights at Staples Center, it appears that might have to wait until next summer when he becomes a free agent.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images