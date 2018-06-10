NBA Rumors: Suns Looking To Acquire Second Top-10 Pick To Draft Trae Young

Photo via Michael C. Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images

One top-10 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft apparently might not be enough for the Phoenix Suns.

The ping pong balls bounced the Suns’ way in the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery, as Phoenix secured the No. 1 overall selection in the draft, with the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks rounding out the top three.

The Suns will have their pick of a deep litter of talented prospects, led by Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III.

But Phoenix reportedly is interested in Oklahoma guard Trae Young as well. Young is projected to go in the back half of the top 10, and Phoenix reportedly could be looking to add another top-10 pick to select the electric guard.

Sources confirm: Phoenix Suns have been trying to bring in Trae Young for dinner/workout, but scheduling has made it difficult. Meeting to likely take place at some point before draft. Evidence Phoenix will be looking to add a 2nd top-10 pick. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) June 9, 2018

Young starred during his lone season with the Sooners, but it would be a reach to take him at No. 1, leading to the speculation that Phoenix will be looking to make a deal with a team looking to move down in the draft.

While the Suns have a number of young players on their roster, there is next to no chance that they would trade Devin Booker or Josh Jackson in a deal to move back into the top 10. Phoenix can, however, dangle former lottery picks Dragan Bender, Marquese Chriss or Alex Len, along with the No. 16 pick in the draft to entice a team to swap with them.

If the Suns are able to move back up and select Young, they will have four young cornerstones to build their franchise around in Booker, Jackson, Young and whoever they select at No. 1 overall.

Things could be looking up in The Valley of the Sun.