NBA Rumors: This Celtic Is Spurs’ ‘Preferred Target’ In Kawhi Leonard Trade

It you’re going to make a trade for Kawhi Leonard, it won’t come cheap.

Leonard arguably is the NBA’s best two-way player when healthy, so it’s understood that the San Antonio Spurs won’t settle for a below-market deal if they do decide to part ways with the star swingman.

So, in the case of the Celtics, the Spurs likely would demand arguably Boston’s top asset.

Amid the circus that is Leonard trade rumors, Sports Illustrated’s Jake Fischer highlighted what Celtics-Spurs trade talks would consist of.

“San Antonio has informed teams its preferred target in any Leonard trade is the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, sources say,” Fischer writes. “Teams have noted this is likely a negotiating tactic, and it’s widely believed in league circles Boston is more likely to propose a deal centered around Kyrie Irving and future picks. But based on previous behavior, the Celtics are unlikely to overpay for Leonard.”

In addition to Fischer’s report, it sounds like the C’s are treading lightly in their conversations with the Spurs, despite the two sides reportedly being “fully engaged” in trade talks. Boston allegedly hasn’t received the assurances on Leonard it desires, and Jaylen Brown reportedly hasn’t been discussed in a potential deal.

With all of this information in mind, it makes sense that a Leonard-to-Boston deal currently is being deemed “unlikely.”

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports