NBA Rumors: This Moment Served As Kawhi Leonard’s ‘Last Straw’ With Spurs

After achieving remarkable success in his first six seasons in San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard now appears hell-bent on parting ways with the Spurs.

The Leonard saga stretched throughout the 2017-18 season, in which the star swingman only played nine games due to a quadriceps injury. The mysterious ailment raised eyebrows, including Leonard’s own Spurs teammates, with one of the bunch being a bit more vocal about the ordeal than the others.

And according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard wasn’t all too pleased when the legitimacy of his injury was questioned.

“The last straw for him (Leonard), I was told, was when Tony Parker made those comments about ‘my quad injury was 100 times worse,'” Wojnarowski said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “And if you remember, shortly after, Kawhi Leonard left San Antonio and didn’t want to be a part of that media glare there, and did not come back until the season was over with.”

One can understand why Parker would make such comment. After rupturing a quad tendon during Game 2 of the Spurs’ 2017 Western Conference semifinals series with the Houston Rockets on May 5, Parker returned to game action Nov. 27. In total, the veteran point guard missed 19 games during the 2017-18 regular season.

While Leonard reportedly is fed up with the Spurs, the feeling might be mutual, as a recent report indicated that San Antonio is “fully engaged” in trade talks for the 27-year-old.

