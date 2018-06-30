NBA Rumors: This Team Has ‘Inside Track’ To Sign LeBron James In Free Agency

The summer of LeBron James continues.

The LeBron sweepstakes took another step Friday, as the star forward informed the Cleveland Cavaliers that he would not be picking up his player option for the 2018-19 season. As such, James now is set to hit free agency, which officially opens July 1.

While James wasn’t expected to pick up his option, his opt-out still was a welcome sign to teams interested in pursuing the three-time champion this summer. And if you ask ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, one team, especially, must have been a big fan of the news.

“This is a good day for the Los Angeles Lakers,” Windhorst said on ESPN, as transcribed by RealGM “It’s a step forward for the Lakers. I believe the Lakers have the inside track for getting LeBron.”

In addition to Windhorst’s report, the expectation of James joining the Lakers only grew Saturday when the 33-year-old flew into Los Angeles.

From The Decision Cave to LA. LeBron has landed 👀 pic.twitter.com/byKzWZlOtt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2018

Whether it’s the Lakers or another team, it might not be long before we learn of James’ landing spot. According to Windhorst, he expects The King to make his free-agent decision before July 4.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports