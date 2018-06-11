NBA Rumors: Warriors Still Interested In Anthony Davis After Latest Title

Very few NBA teams have enough quality trade assets to acquire New Orleans Pelicans superstar center Anthony Davis, but the Golden State Warriors are among them.

And while the Warriors are in the midst of celebrating their championship in four seasons, you can bet general manager Bob Myers and his staff already have discussed ways to improve the roster — which means keeping tabs on Davis, as The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami recently explained.

“Are the Warriors still targeting New Orleans center Anthony Davis? Sure,” Kawakami wrote. “(Warriors owner Joe) Lacob and Myers love to circle the best names possible years in advance of their potential availability, and figure out how they might be able to land the biggest fish out there.

“It used to be Kevin Durant. Now the Warriors’ biggest target is Davis, and they understand that their clearest way to get him was to sacrifice several big parts of their foundation — maybe Klay Thompson and/or Draymond Green — in a trade.”

Making a huge splash to acquire Davis after a third title in four seasons would be a pretty bold move for Golden State. If Davis ever did get put on the trading block, many teams, including the Boston Celtics, likely would be involved. When a player that good is up for grabs, every team needs to at least inquire about the chances of attaining him.

The Warriors do need to upgrade at center, though. Draymond Green plays the position in their “Hamptons 5” lineup, and even though he’s an elite defender, he’s still undersized for the No. 5 spot. Jordan Bell, a second-round draft pick in 2017, had a nice rookie season, but as a center he’s a non-factor from 3-point range, as are JaVale McGee and Kevon Looney, Golden State’s other two centers who have started games.

Like every great team, the Warriors are refusing to be satisfied with recent success. You should assume Myers will look into several avenues that could improve his roster this summer, and that might even include a free-agent meeting with LeBron James.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports