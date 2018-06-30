NBA Rumors: Warriors To ‘Explore’ Chances Of Signing DeAndre Jordan

The rich don’t always get richer, but you can bet they’ll try their hardest.
Case in point: the Golden State Warriors, who aren’t looking to stand pat after winning their third NBA title in four seasons.
DeAndre Jordan, who has spent the last 10 seasons converting alley-oops and missing free throws for the Los Angeles Clippers, opted out of his contract and became an unrestricted free agent Friday. And although the Houston, Texas, native long has been connected to the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors plan to make a run at the 29-year-old, The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported Saturday, citing sources.
Obviously, a starting lineup of Jordan, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green would be flat-out ridiculous.
Still, Jordan has been one of the NBA’s most productive interior players over the course of his career, and he likely will fetch a pretty penny on the open market.
In 2017-18, Jordan averaged 12 points and 15.2 rebounds per game. For his career, the Texas A&M product is averaging 9.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and and 1.7 blocks.
He is a career 45 percent free-throw shooter, though.
