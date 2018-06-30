NBA Rumors: Warriors To ‘Explore’ Chances Of Signing DeAndre Jordan

The rich don’t always get richer, but you can bet they’ll try their hardest.

Case in point: the Golden State Warriors, who aren’t looking to stand pat after winning their third NBA title in four seasons.

DeAndre Jordan, who has spent the last 10 seasons converting alley-oops and missing free throws for the Los Angeles Clippers, opted out of his contract and became an unrestricted free agent Friday. And although the Houston, Texas, native long has been connected to the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors plan to make a run at the 29-year-old, The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported Saturday, citing sources.

The Warriors know this has a marginal chance of success, but league sources say they intend to at least explore their free-agent chances with DeAndre Jordan, who is not only close pals with Kevin Durant but also one of GM Bob Myers' former clients — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2018

Such a move would require Jordan to take a deal starting at the taxpayer midlevel exception of $5.3 mil — which would cost the Warriors more like $27 mil next season. But it has been whispered around the Warriors for months that they will at least explore making a run at Jordan https://t.co/YMkABpbq3v — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2018

The Mavericks remain the favorites to sign Jordan. Dallas, remember, has created roughly $28 million in salary-cap space and — as you may remember from July 2015 — will make the longtime Clipper its No. 1 free-agent priority when the market opens Sunday at 12:01 AM ET https://t.co/8fVecmD7j7 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2018

Obviously, a starting lineup of Jordan, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green would be flat-out ridiculous.

Still, Jordan has been one of the NBA’s most productive interior players over the course of his career, and he likely will fetch a pretty penny on the open market.

In 2017-18, Jordan averaged 12 points and 15.2 rebounds per game. For his career, the Texas A&M product is averaging 9.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and and 1.7 blocks.

He is a career 45 percent free-throw shooter, though.

