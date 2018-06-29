NBA Rumors: Why Dan Gilbert ‘Wouldn’t Mind’ LeBron James Leaving Cavs

One would expect the Cavaliers to do anything and everything in their power to keep LeBron James in Cleveland.

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert apparently doesn’t see it this way.

James, who opted out of his contract with the Cavs on Friday, is set to become a free agent, and there’s no doubt the star forward will generate league-wide interest on the open market. But while Cleveland will face stiff competition in trying to bring James back, Gilbert reportedly has grown comfortable with the idea of the greatest player in franchise history finding a new home.

“According to a couple of owners I’ve spoken to and a few executives I’ve spoken to, Dan Gilbert is known for not being particularly fond of LeBron James,” Stephen A. Smith said on ESPN on Friday, as transcribed by Yahoo! Sports. “He doesn’t mind the thought of LeBron James leaving at all. As a matter of fact, I had one executive tell me, ‘Excuse me, I can’t wait until he leaves, because I’ll get my team back.’ This is something Dan Gilbert has actually echoed.

“That is an exact quote from my sources that said that Dan Gilbert said that.”

Gilbert and James, of course, don’t have the healthiest history. After James left Cleveland for the Miami Heat in 2010, Gilbert wrote a scathing letter targeted at James, who was welcomed back with open arms by the Cavs owner when he returned four years later.

The news from Smith doesn’t come as a total stunner, as a previous report revealed that Gilbert is of the belief he can build a championship team without James.

But with just a quick glance at history, he probably shouldn’t be so confident.

