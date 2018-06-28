NBA Rumors: Why Kawhi Leonard Is Open To Playing In Boston Or New York

Although it has been widely reported that Kawhi Leonard wants to go home and play in Los Angeles, there’s something that could make some Eastern Conference teams a potential draw.

Leonard reportedly wants out of San Antonio and has been asking the Spurs for a trade. Although he doesn’t have any trade leverage seeing as he’s still under contract and doesn’t have a no-trade clause, he can be sent to whichever team gives the Spurs the best package.

Still, one can’t blame Leonard for having a preference, and a new report from Sports Illustrated suggests that playing in a major market is enticing to Leonard, and that could make a trade to the Boston Celtics or even to a New York team more palatable.

“While Leonard’s camp has made it clear the former Defensive Player of the Year prefers Los Angeles and the Lakers, a source close to the situation says the Southern California native is open to playing in other major markets,” the SI story said. “Leonard’s suboptimal contract extension discussions with Jordan Brand in March signaled the importance of playing in a larger market, and the Spurs star would be open to playing in Boston and New York, the source said.”

Interesting.

The Celtics reportedly have been in on Leonard, but are unwilling to overpay to get him given a slew of uncertainties surrounding his health and contract situation. That said, the Celtics actually getting Leonard appears unlikely, and the C’s haven’t gotten any sort of indication Leonard actually wants to come to Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images