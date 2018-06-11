NBA Rumors: Why There’s ‘Slim Chance’ LeBron James Signs With Celtics

When Stephen A. Smith named the Boston Celtics as a potential suitor for LeBron James, Green Teamers — in one way or another — lost their minds.

But they shouldn’t get ahead of themselves, as there is a “slim chance” James signs with the Celtics this summer, Yahoo! Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported Sunday, citing sources.

If James were to opt out of his current deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers and join Boston, he likely would have to team up with former Cavs teammate Kyrie Irving. And that, per Schultz, is precisely why he probably will avoid the Celtics.

Per multiple sources, there is a slim chance #LeBron will sign with either the #Celtics or #Warriors. The thought process is that chasing Kyrie or KD will not be particularly appealing at this point in his career. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 10, 2018

From the moment the Celtics popped up in James rumors, many pointed to the presence of Irving as a key factor in why James wouldn’t work in Boston. The Celtics point guard, of course, demanded a trade from the Cavs last summer, so a reunion seemingly would be awkward.

Now, it remains possible the Celtics either trade Irving, who’ll be a free agent after next season and has been noncommittal about his future and Boston, or attempt to make he and James reconcile. Both scenarios, however, feel rather far-fetched.

Furthermore, all signs point to the Los Angeles Lakers being the favorites to win the James sweepstakes, so all this conjecture probably is pointless.

Still, James reportedly “would listen” if the Celtics contact him in the offseason, so nothing should be considered impossible.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images