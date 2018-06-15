NBA Sent Teams Memo About Potential Draft Eligibility Rule Change

There may be some changes coming that will impact the “one-and-done” rule for NBA draft eligibility.

The league sent a memo to the teams, stating the rule could be done away with by 2021 or 2022, per ESPN’s Zach Lowe. The memo states the NBA will “review issues related to player development and the corruption investigation in college basketball.”

As it stands, to be eligible for the NBA, a prospect must be at least 19-years-old or be out of high school for a year.

The current collective bargaining agreement does not expire until 2024, and if a change were to be made, both the owners and players union would need to agree on it before then. The memo essentially is to serve as a reminder to teams who have upcoming first-round draft picks that may want to trade them.

“No team owes a first-round pick in 2022 or any year beyond that. Three teams owe 2021 first-round picks, though two of those could change hands earlier under the protections assigned to them,” writes Lowe. “Only one unprotected 2021 pick has already been traded — the pick Miami dealt to Phoenix in the 2015 Goran Dragic trade.”

Discussions regarding draft eligibility are expected to take place during the annual meetings in Las Vegas.

