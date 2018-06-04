NBA Will Experiment With Challenge Flag During 2018 Summer League

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

In the NBA, it’s the officials, not the head coaches, who call for the review of a play.

But that soon may change as vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe is toying with the idea of taking a page out of the NFL’s rulebook and incorporating a challenge flag to the game, per Sirius XM NBA’s Justin Termine.

Just spoke with Kiki Vandeweghe… He said the NBA will experiment with a challenge flag during Summer League. — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) June 3, 2018

Termine also reported that Rick Carlisle, Dallas Mavericks head coach and president of the NBA Coaches Association, is “all in” on the change.

While there likely will be limits of what can and cannot be reviewed, a challenge flag certainly would allow for coaches to have more control over controversial calls. No details about how many challenges a team will receive or what would be considered a challengeable play have been released.

The 2018 NBA Summer League begins July 2 in Utah.