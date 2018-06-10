NESN MMA Podcast: Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero Put On Show At UFC 225

UFC 225 did not disappoint.

Curtis Blaydes’ devastating first-round knockout of Alistair Overeem shook up the heavyweight division. Holly Holm put herself in title contention with a convincing win over Megan Anderson. CM Punk and Mike Jackson embarrassed themselves. The always-controversial Colby Covington won his first title belt and Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker put on a fight for the ages.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian spoke to UFC.com’s Matt Parrino in the immediate aftermath of UFC 225 on the “NESN MMA Podcast” to analyze some of the biggest fights and recap a memorable night of fighting.

