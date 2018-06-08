NESN Patriots Podcast: How Will Offense Look Without Julian Edelman?

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Unless Julian Edelman wins his suspension appeal, the New England Patriots will be without their No. 1 receiver for the first four weeks of the 2018 NFL season.

On one hand, replacing Edelman will be more difficult than it was last year, when Brandin Cooks and, especially, Danny Amendola were there to pick up the slack after Edelman tore his ACL in the preseason.

But at the same time, Edelman’s suspension is not a devastating blow to this Patriots team. In fact, it might wind up benefiting the 32-year-old wideout in the long run.

NESN.com Patriots beat writers Doug Kyed and Zack Cox tackled the fallout from Edelman’s ban, including who might replace Tom Brady’s favorite target and what will change while he’s sidelined, in this week’s episode of the “NESN Patriots Podcast.”

They also broke down the winners and losers from Patriots minicamp and shared their impressions of Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski after both returned to the practice field this week.

Listen to the full episode in the player above and subscribe to NESN podcasts on iTunes by clicking here.