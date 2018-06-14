NESN Patriots Podcast: Recapping OTAs, Minicamp As Summer Vacation Begins

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Bill Belichick gave his players a head start on their summer vacations this week.

The New England Patriots canceled their final two days of organized team activities, making Tuesday the official end of the team’s offseason program.

As we begin the five-week countdown to training camp, NESN.com Patriots beat writers Doug Kyed and Zack Cox sat down to recap OTAs and mandatory minicamp in the latest edition of the “NESN Patriots Podcast.”

Other topics discussed include those wild Rob Gronkowski trade rumors, Julian Edelman’s impending four-game suspension and the Patriots’ unusual end to OTAs.

