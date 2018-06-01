NESN Patriots Podcast: Which Players Stood Out In Week 2 Of Open OTAs?

The New England Patriots’ offseason workout program kept rolling on without quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski this week.

That meant more reps for backup quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Danny Etling, who have been heavily targeting tight ends and running backs. NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox recapped Thursday’s organized team activities session on this week’s NESN Patriots Podcast. They highlighted which players at those positions have stood out through two sessions.

They also start the podcast by discussing recent comments made by former Patriots defensive end Cassius Marsh, who said playing in New England isn’t fun. Those comments have been strongly opposed by past and present Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images