NESN Red Sox Podcast: How Crazy Is Manny Machado-To-Boston Trade Talk?

We’re still over a month away from the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline, but we’ve reached a point on the calendar where rumors are picking up and hypothetical deals are being tossed around more frequently.

The juiciest speculation to date has involved Orioles shortstop Manny Machado, who almost certainly will be traded before the July 31 deadline given Baltimore’s horrendous record and the three-time All-Star’s upcoming free agency. Machado, one of the game’s truly elite players, could shift the balance of power across MLB depending where he lands.

The Red Sox are a long shot to land Machado, for many reasons, but that hasn’t stopped folks from discussing the possibility, with one hypothetical trade scenario involving Boston third baseman Rafael Devers. Is this crazy talk? Or should the Red Sox really consider a blockbuster trade for Machado?

Ricky Doyle and Dakota Randall addressed the Machado situation on the latest “NESN Red Sox Podcast” after discussing their biggest takeaways from Boston’s four-game series against the Mariners in Seattle.

Ricky and Dakota also caught up with Ian Cundall, the director of scouting at SoxProspects.com, to learn more about the Red Sox’s 2018 draft class and which prospects Boston should be reluctant to trade this season.

