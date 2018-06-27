NESN Soccer Podcast: World Cup Round Of 16 Takes Shape On Miraculous, Mundane Events

Photo via Pro Shots/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has take some soccer fans to heaven, cast others and left some of them in purgatory.

Such is the nature of this summer’s edition of the world’s biggest sporting event. After starting as an instant classic, World Cup 2018 has reached new entertainment heights.

Uruguay has crowned itself king of Group A on Monday by brushing aside Russia. Spain edged Portugal for Group B supremacy later that day on two of the wildest simultaneous finishes in recent World Cup history. France held off Denmark on Tuesday for first place in Group C on World Cup 2018’s first goal-less draw. Then Marcos Rojo saved Argentina and clipped Nigeria later Tuesday with his late game-winning strike. Catch the pattern?

