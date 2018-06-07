NESN Soccer Podcast: World Cup Groups A,B,C,D Preview, Predictions

Photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s time for the 2018 FIFA World Cup … previews and predictions.

The world’s biggest sporting event kicks off in a week, so what better time than now to offer our group-by-group previews of the opening round of the competition. NESN.com’s Nick Goss joins Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard to examine the matchups and top storylines in Groups A, B, C and D. They also attempt to predict which teams will advance to the knockout rounds and even contend to win the tournament.

Hear all this more on this week’s episode of “The NESN Soccer Show,” which you can listen to here.