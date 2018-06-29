NESN Soccer Podcast: World Cup Round Of 16 (And Beyond) Predictions

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

The soccer world is entering the business end of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The group stage has ended, and the knockout phase of the world’s biggest sporting event will begin this weekend. The competition has halved the field of World Cup contenders from 32 to 16. Which sides among France, Argentina, Uruguay, Portugal, Spain, Russia, Croatia, Denmark, Brazil, Mexico, Belgium, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, Colombia and England will still be in the tournament at this time next week?

Our experts, NESN.com’s Nick Goss, Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard preview and attempt to predict each World Cup 2018 Round of 16 matchup on this week’s episode of “The NESN Soccer Podcast,” which you can listen to here.

They got a little carried away, too, as some of their predictions extended beyond the Round of 16 into the quarterfinals, semifinals and even the final. Listen and laugh along.