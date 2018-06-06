NESN Wins Seven 2018 Boston/New England Emmy Award Winners

The 2018 Boston/New England Emmy Award winners were revealed June 2, and the New England Sports Network took home seven awards from a variety of categories.

Here’s the full list of NESN’s award winners.

HEALTH/SCIENCE FEATURE/SEGMENT

Ari Schultz Feature: Kieran McGirl (Feature Producer)

SPORTS INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION

On Course With Andy Brickley: Joseph Maar (Executive Producer), Eric Haugen (Coordinating Producer), Justine Pouravelis (Senior Producer) Tyler Borges (Editor), Mike Clyde (Editor), Andy Brickley (Host), George Vago (Senior Manager/Operations)

INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL

NESN Next Producer: Joseph Maar, Executive (Producer), Linda Pizzuti Henry (Executive Producer), Tom Werner (On-Air Talent/Judge), Brad Falchuk (On-Air Talent/Judge), Eric Haugen (Coordinating Producer), Justine Pouravelis (Senior Producer), Tyler Borges (Editor) Adam Grossman (Red Sox Executive), Tim Heintzelman (Red Sox Executive)

AUDIO

Audio Composite: Kevin Maguire (Audio Editor), William Reed (Audio Editor)

DIRECTOR LIVE OR LIVE TO TAPE

Michael Narracci, Coordinating Director

EDITOR SHORT FORM

Edit Composite: Bethany Marshall (Editor), Kevin Maguire (Editor), William Reed (Editor), Casey Driscoll (Editor)

REPORTER-SPORTS

Tom Caron (NESN Red Sox Reporter)