NESN Wins Seven 2018 Boston/New England Emmy Award Winners

The 2018 Boston/New England Emmy Award winners were revealed June 2, and the New England Sports Network took home seven awards from a variety of categories.
Here’s the full list of NESN’s award winners.
HEALTH/SCIENCE FEATURE/SEGMENT
Ari Schultz Feature: Kieran McGirl (Feature Producer)
SPORTS INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION
On Course With Andy Brickley: Joseph Maar (Executive Producer), Eric Haugen (Coordinating Producer), Justine Pouravelis (Senior Producer) Tyler Borges (Editor), Mike Clyde (Editor), Andy Brickley (Host), George Vago (Senior Manager/Operations)
INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL
NESN Next Producer: Joseph Maar, Executive (Producer), Linda Pizzuti Henry (Executive Producer), Tom Werner (On-Air Talent/Judge), Brad Falchuk (On-Air Talent/Judge), Eric Haugen (Coordinating Producer), Justine Pouravelis (Senior Producer), Tyler Borges (Editor) Adam Grossman (Red Sox Executive), Tim Heintzelman (Red Sox Executive)
AUDIO
Audio Composite: Kevin Maguire (Audio Editor), William Reed (Audio Editor)
DIRECTOR LIVE OR LIVE TO TAPE
Michael Narracci, Coordinating Director
EDITOR SHORT FORM
Edit Composite: Bethany Marshall (Editor), Kevin Maguire (Editor), William Reed (Editor), Casey Driscoll (Editor)
REPORTER-SPORTS
Tom Caron (NESN Red Sox Reporter)
Powered by WordPress.com VIP