LeBron James To Nets? Spencer Dinwiddie Gives Fans Perfect Reality Check

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images

Nobody knows where LeBron James is going to go this offseason should he opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While any team would be willing to do what it takes to sign him, some teams simply have no chance of acquiring him, such as the Brooklyn Nets.

And Nets players know it.

Once the NBA season ended with James’ Cavs getting swept in the Finals, players from every team had their Twitter mentions inundated with requests to try and recruit The King to their preferred team.

That includes Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

While there never has been such a thing as LeBron-to-the-Nets rumors, Dinwiddie made sure to nip any whispers from fans in the bud pretty quick with this hilarious tweet Saturday afternoon.

Lmao I’m sorry to say this but to all the BK fans asking me/us to recruit Bron. He ain’t coming here lol I’m not even gonna sell y’all that dream. BUT We got @_bigjayy_ future top 5 C in the league. Just be patient — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) June 9, 2018

To Dinwiddie’s credit, he made it almost 15 hours before telling fans to pipe down, a much longer fuse than most reasonable people would have.

And while the Nets certainly have had their struggles, they do have some promising talent (like Jarrett Allen, as Dinwiddie noted) to hopefully not keep them in basketball purgatory much longer.