New 2018 NBA Draft Hats Equipped With Cool Patches, Logos For Each Team

NBA players receive a hat of the team that selects them at the draft so they can pose with it alongside commissioner Adam Silver on stage.

This season’s draft hats, made by New Era as part of its “NBA Authentics: Draft Series” collection, are going above and beyond to accurately represent that team’s city, state and history. The most notable changes include pins and patches attached to the hat, including state flags, the year the franchise began and alternate team logos.

Here’s a look at some of the hats, including the cap for the Phoenix Suns, who won the NBA Draft Lottery and will pick No. 1 overall when the first round begins June 21 in Brooklyn.

