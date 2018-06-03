New England Rookies Getting First Taste Of Patriot Way At OTAs

While Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have yet to show up to the New England Patriots’ organized team activities, a slew of new faces have been in Foxboro for OTAs.

Patriots rookies, including Isaiah Wynn, Sony Michel, Duke Dawson and Ja’Whaun Bentley, are getting their first taste of NFL life and an introduction to the Patriot Way this spring.

So what are OTAs like for the rookies?

NESN’s Marc James spoke with Matt Chatham to discuss what life at OTAs is like for rookies, and you can hear his breakdown in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.