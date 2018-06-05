NFL Rumors: Here’s How Many Eagles Were Planning To Attend White House Visit

Photo via Kirt Dozier/USA TODAY Sports Images

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles were scheduled to take their championship visit to the White House on Tuesday before President Donald Trump uninvited them Monday, citing the national anthem protest disagreement and the small number of players that were expected to attend.

But just how many Eagles were planning on meeting Trump on Tuesday?

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Monday that less than 10 players were expected to attend the visit.

For the sake of fact, zero Eagles players took a knee during the national anthem last season and Chris Long donated his entire salary to charity. Malcolm Jenkins did not want to attend a photo-op, wanting instead to discuss issues with President Trump.

The Eagles became the second championship team to have their invite rescinded, following the Golden State Warriors who declined the invite before it was taken back.