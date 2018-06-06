NFL Rumors: Here’s Only Eagle Who Was Confirmed For White House Visit

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly planned to send fewer than 10 players to their scheduled White House visit Tuesday afternoon. That visit, of course, didn’t happen — though something far stranger did.

And, as it turns out, only one player was confirmed to make the trip, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

It wasn’t just some random third-string defensive back, however.

Interesting. Per @MikeGarafolo, the #Eagles player contingent to the White House was slated to be Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles… and maybe one other player. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2018

Your guess as to the identity of the “other player” is as good as ours.

Honestly, it would’ve been fascinating to see United States President Donald Trump honoring only Nick Foles in front of the White House. Alas, the celebration of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII championship never took place, and what we have left is a debate that’s growing increasingly ludicrous by the day.