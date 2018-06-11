NFL Rumors: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Skipping Final Patriots OTAs

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

With the mandatory portion of the New England Patriots’ offseason program complete, don’t expect to see Tom Brady or Rob Gronkowski at Gillette Stadium this week.

Brady and Gronkowski both plan on skipping the final week of voluntary organized team activities, according to a report Monday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

After taking part in mandatory minicamp last week, #Patriots Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are not slated to be part of the final few OTAs (one of which is a field trip) this week, I’m told. See ‘em in July. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 11, 2018

That the star quarterback and tight end won’t be taking part in the final round of OTAs is no surprise. Both stayed away from the facility during the voluntary workouts and practices leading up to last week’s minicamp — including the first six OTAs — and were noncommittal when asked if they’d be sticking around for these final few sessions.

“We’re not even through today yet,” Brady said last Thursday after the Patriots’ final minicamp practice. “We’ve had a good three days and been working on the things we need to work on. That’s what I always focus on.”

Jeff Howe of The Athletic suggested Gronkowski’s decision to stay away was based partially on his desire to remain healthy while he continues to negotiate a new contract. The four-time All-Pro said last week he’d like to get a deal done before the start of the regular season.

Brady planned to make this decision over the weekend. As for Gronk, I got the impression earlier in the offseason he didn’t want to risk an injury at the voluntary workouts before finalizing his contract, which obviously hasn’t happened yet. https://t.co/AkXwyfe7v3 — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 11, 2018

The Patriots reportedly took players on a field trip Monday — one that, according to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, included a visit to Fenway Park. They’re scheduled to practice Tuesday, Thursday and Friday before breaking for the summer. Thursday’s practice will be open to the media.

Patriots training camp will begin in late July. The exact dates have yet to be announced.