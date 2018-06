Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

The 2017-18 NHL campaign didn’t lack in excitement, and Wednesday we’ll see who was considered to have stood above the rest in numerous categories.

The NHL Awards are set to take place in Las Vegas, with the winners of the Hart, Selke, Vezina and Jack Adams trophies, among others, to be revealed.

Here’s how to watch the NHL Awards:

When: Wednesday, June 20, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live