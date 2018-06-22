NHL Draft 2018 Live Tracker: Rumors, Compete List Of First-Round Picks

It is time for the 2018 NHL Draft.
Teams from around the league begin their quest to find their next transcendent player, with the first round taking place Friday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Keep it right here all night for the latest rumors, news and picks as they come in.
8:56 p.m.: Oh?
8:47 p.m.: Colorado sounds pretty committed to keeping Grubauer around long term.
7:56 p.m.: The Canes went with Andrei Svechnikov instead.
7:06 p.m.: This didn’t take long.
Here’s the order for Round 1, with picks being updated as they come in.
1. Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin, D, Frolunda HC (SHL)
2. Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Barrie Colts (OHL)
3. Montreal Canadiens: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C, Assat (Liiga)
4. Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk, LW, Boston University (NCAA)
5. Arizona Coyotes: Barrett Hayton, C, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)
6. Detroit Red Wings: Filip Zadina, RW, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)
7. Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes, D, University of Michigan (NCAA)
8. Chicago Blackhawks: Adam Boqvist, D, Brynas (SHL)
9. New York Rangers: Vitali Kravtsov, RW, Traktor Chelyabinsk (KHL)
10. Edmonton Oilers: Evan Bouchard, D, London Knights (OHL)
11. New York Islanders: Oliver Wahlstrom, RW, USA Hockey National Team Development Program
12. New York Islanders (from CGY): Noah Dobson, D, Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)
13. Dallas Stars: Ty Dellandrea, C, Flint Firebirds (OHL)
14. Philadelphia Flyers (from STL): Joel Farabee, LW, USA Hockey National Team Development Program
15. Florida Panthers: Grigori Denisenko, LW, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)
16. Colorado Avalanche: Martin Kaut, RW, HC Dynamo Pardubice (Czech)
17. New Jersey Devils: Ty Smith, D, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)
18. Columbus Blue Jackets
19. Philadelphia Flyers
20. Los Angeles Kings
21. San Jose Sharks
22. Ottawa Senators (from PIT)
23. Anaheim Ducks
24. Minnesota Wild
25. Toronto Maple Leafs
26. New York Rangers (from BOS)
27. Chicago Blackhawks (from NSH)
28. New York Rangers (from TBL)
29. St. Louis Blues (from WPG)
30. Detroit Red Wings (from VGK)
31. Washington Capitals
