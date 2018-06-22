NHL Draft 2018 Live Tracker: Rumors, Compete List Of First-Round Picks

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

It is time for the 2018 NHL Draft.

Teams from around the league begin their quest to find their next transcendent player, with the first round taking place Friday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Keep it right here all night for the latest rumors, news and picks as they come in.

8:56 p.m.: Oh?

A little off the trade floor discussion between Jason Botterill and Doug Armstrong. Blues pick at No. 29 🤔 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 23, 2018

8:47 p.m.: Colorado sounds pretty committed to keeping Grubauer around long term.

Talks quickly progressing between the Avs and Phillip Grubauer's agent, Allain Roy. Hearing both sides focused on a three-year deal. Not done yet but it doesn't sound like it should be an issue. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 23, 2018

7:56 p.m.: The Canes went with Andrei Svechnikov instead.

Carolina had teams calling on the 2nd pick overall and had soft offers, but nothing seriously considered. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 22, 2018

7:06 p.m.: This didn’t take long.

TRADE | The Washington Capitals have acquired a second round pick, 47th-overall from the Colorado Avalanche in the 2018 NHL Draft in exchange for defenseman Brooks Orpik and Philipp Grubauer. #ALLCAPS https://t.co/xUUHHVPQfu — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 22, 2018

—–

Here’s the order for Round 1, with picks being updated as they come in.

1. Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin, D, Frolunda HC (SHL)

2. Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Barrie Colts (OHL)

3. Montreal Canadiens: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C, Assat (Liiga)

4. Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk, LW, Boston University (NCAA)

5. Arizona Coyotes: Barrett Hayton, C, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

6. Detroit Red Wings: Filip Zadina, RW, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

7. Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes, D, University of Michigan (NCAA)

8. Chicago Blackhawks: Adam Boqvist, D, Brynas (SHL)

9. New York Rangers: Vitali Kravtsov, RW, Traktor Chelyabinsk (KHL)

10. Edmonton Oilers: Evan Bouchard, D, London Knights (OHL)

11. New York Islanders: Oliver Wahlstrom, RW, USA Hockey National Team Development Program

12. New York Islanders (from CGY): Noah Dobson, D, Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)

13. Dallas Stars: Ty Dellandrea, C, Flint Firebirds (OHL)

14. Philadelphia Flyers (from STL): Joel Farabee, LW, USA Hockey National Team Development Program

15. Florida Panthers: Grigori Denisenko, LW, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)

16. Colorado Avalanche: Martin Kaut, RW, HC Dynamo Pardubice (Czech)

17. New Jersey Devils: Ty Smith, D, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

18. Columbus Blue Jackets

19. Philadelphia Flyers

20. Los Angeles Kings

21. San Jose Sharks

22. Ottawa Senators (from PIT)

23. Anaheim Ducks

24. Minnesota Wild

25. Toronto Maple Leafs

26. New York Rangers (from BOS)

27. Chicago Blackhawks (from NSH)

28. New York Rangers (from TBL)

29. St. Louis Blues (from WPG)

30. Detroit Red Wings (from VGK)

31. Washington Capitals