NHL Rumors: Barry Trotz Expected To Become Islanders’ New Head Coach

It didn’t take long for Barry Trotz to find a new job after resigning as head coach of the Washington Capitals.

Trotz, who stepped down from his previous position Monday, was nearing a deal Thursday to become the new head coach of the New York Islanders, according to multiple reports. It’s a five-year deal worth more than $20 million, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports.

This would seem to justify Trotz’s decision to leave Washington despite the Capitals coming off their first Stanley Cup win in franchise history. The Capitals’ Cup victory triggered a two-year contract extension for Trotz, but it reportedly carried a $1.8 million annual salary, which is below market value by today’s NHL coaching standards, especially for someone with Trotz’s track record.

Hiring Trotz is a huge move for Islanders president of hockey operations/general manager Lou Lamoriello. It’ll give New York some stability behind the bench, which the team can leverage in its attempt to re-sign superstar John Tavares, who’s a free agent this offseason.

Trotz provides stability. A huge add for sure. More discussion today between JT and agent, Pat Brisson, but Trotz hire helps Isles case. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 21, 2018

Trotz spent 15 seasons as head coach of the Nashville Predators from 1998 to 2014 before joining the Capitals. He guided the Capitals to the playoffs in each of his four seasons with Washington.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images