NHL Rumors: Bruins Among Four Teams That Met With Ilya Kovalchuk’s Agent

The Boston Bruins took a flyer and expressed some interest in Ilya Kovalchuk, and it appears they aren’t alone.

It has been five years since the Russian winger has played in the NHL, bolting from the New Jersey Devils after the 2012-13 campaign to play back home in the Kontinental Hockey League.

But he is angling for a return stateside and his agent, JP Barry, to date reportedly has met with four teams. In addition to his conversations with the Bruins, which B’s general manager Don Sweeney confirmed, Barry has chatted with a trio of Western Conference teams, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

JP Barry met with Boston, LA, SJ, and Vegas today on Kovalchuk. No timeline on a decision, although teams are eager to learn. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 22, 2018

Sounds like the Bruins have some competition.

Although Kovalchuk is 35-years-old, his shot long has been one of the most deadly in hockey, and it is reasonable he would garner interest from contending teams looking to give themselves a potential offensive jolt next season.

