NHL Rumors: Bruins Interested In Free-Agent Winger Michael Grabner

It appears John Tavares isn’t the only free-agent forward the Boston Bruins have their eye on.

The Bruins reportedly have some interest in right wing Michael Grabner. The news was first reported by the Providence Journal’s Mark Divver on Monday, and followed up by NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty on Thursday.

“The discussion was described as more of a ‘check-in’ than a wide-ranging conversation in the pre-July meeting period,” Haggerty wrote.

Grabner was dealt to the New Jersey Devils at the trade deadline this past season from the New York Rangers, and up until being sent across the river, he was the Rangers’ top goal-scorer. He struggled with the Devils, however, slashing just 2-3-5 in 21 regular season contests.

The 30-year-old finished the season with 27 goals and nine assists over 80 games.

