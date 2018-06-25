NHL Rumors: Bruins Among Teams John Tavares Plans To Meet With

John Tavares appears to have narrowed down the list of teams he will visit with, and the Boston Bruins reportedly are among them.

The 27-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent after playing the first nine seasons of his career with the New York Islanders. He is one of the league’s most prolific scorers at center, most recently slashing 37-47-84 in 82 games with the Isles this past season.

On Sunday night, The Athletic’s Arthur Staple tweeted out the list as it stands now, and five teams, including the Bruins, made the cut for a visit.

Tavares list just about finalized, it appears. Leafs, Sharks, Stars are in, as mentioned a couple days ago. Believe the Bruins are in as well. Canadiens and Vegas not on the list as of now.#Isles will get in there too, of course. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) June 25, 2018

The B’s have been linked to Tavares in reports, however general manager Don Sweeney would not confirm nor deny Boston’s reported interest.

NHL free agency opens July 1.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images