NHL Rumors: Bruins, Rick Nash To Have Contract Talks Before Free Agency

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

After announcing the Boston Bruins would not offer contracts to three upcoming free agents, general manager Don Sweeney hinted at moving forward with one specific winger.

Rick Nash, who was acquired by the Bruins via a trade with the New York Rangers, played in 11 regular-season National Hockey League games for Boston, tallying three goals with as many assists before missing the final 12 games of the regular season with a concussion.

The 33-year-old, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, returned for the Stanley Cup playoffs, scoring three goals while picking up two assists before the B’s were eliminated in the second round by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Sweeney spoke to The Boston Globe on Thursday and addressed the plan regarding Nash moving forward.

“We’re going to have follow up conversations this week. I plan to talk to (Nash’s camp) again and have a, hopefully, have a clear understanding of where (his playing future) necessarily lands,” Sweeney said. “Rick indicated when he came to Boston that he was excited about the opportunity. He wants to win. He wants an opportunity to win.”

Nash is an eight-time 30-goal scorer and has over 800 points in 1,060 regular season games. He capped off the 2017-18 season with 21 goals and 13 assists between 71 games with the Rangers.