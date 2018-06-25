NHL Rumors: Bruins, These Other Teams To Meet With John Tavares In Free Agency

We’re off and running in the John Tavares sweepstakes, and the Boston Bruins reportedly have skin in the game.

The Bruins are one of a handful of teams that will meet with the New York Islanders center in Los Angeles this week as he prepares to hit unrestricted free agency on July 1, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported Monday.

Confirmed teams that John Tavares will meet with this week at CAA offices in L.A.: Dallas, Boston, San Jose, Toronto, Tampa (plus of course NYI). The Tavares camp will also have conversations with 2-3 other teams over the phone and perhaps also meet with 1-2 of them. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 25, 2018

The Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning and Islanders are the other five teams with meetings scheduled at Tavares’ agency, per LeBrun.

TSN’s Darren Dreger also reported those five teams have meetings set up with the 27-year-old, while adding Boston is “in the mix.”

Tavares meeting with Dallas, Tor, Isles, SJ and Tampa between today and Wednesday in LA. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 25, 2018

Boston also in the mix and discussions ongoing with 2/3 other teams that might lead to a meeting. https://t.co/dw5rxhMBDm — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 25, 2018

Tavares easily is the best free agent on the NHL market this summer. The veteran center has tallied at least 24 goals in each of his nine seasons with the Islanders and racked up 84 points (37 goals, 47 assists) last season while playing in all 82 games.

Of course, that means he’ll command a hefty salary well above $10 million per year. New York reportedly has offered its franchise player an 8-year contract worth $88 million, so the Bruins would have to part with several high-profile veterans to make room for Tavares.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images