NHL Rumors: Here’s When John Tavares Will Make His Free-Agent Decision

The hockey world is waiting with bated breath for free-agent center John Tavares to make his decision on where he’ll play next.

Tavares, who played the first nine seasons of his career with the New York Islanders, took meetings with six teams over the past three days. The Toronto Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning in addition to the Isles all are vying for Tavares’ services.

And it appears we know when we will learn who has emerged victorious in the sweepstakes for the 27-year-old.

“Well it’ll happen on July 1st or before July 1st for John Tavares,” TSN Insider Darren Dreger said Wednesday on Insider Trading. “This process of the in-person presentations has been exhausting. Obviously there will be great reward for Tavares at the end of the process, but it’s not going to be an easy decision.

“The default of course is the New York Islanders,” Dreger added. “But as I said all of these presentations have been over the top, so Tavares needs to take a little bit of time to digest all the information that he has absorbed this week, but the expectation is he could have a decision — whether it’s announced public or not — as early as Saturday.”

Tavares is the most highly sought-after free agent on the market, and is sure to command quite a haul from whichever team he ultimately signs with.

Whichever team he does join, however, stay tuned, hockey fans. Saturday will come soon enough.

