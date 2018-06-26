NHL Rumors: Rick Nash Drawing ‘Significant Interest’ From Five Teams

There’s a very real chance Rick Nash doesn’t play next season — unless his agent is bluffing, of course.

Still, the 34-year-old reportedly is in high demand on the NHL free agent market.

Nash, who scored six goals in 23 total games for the Boston Bruins last season after being acquired via midseason trade, is expected to become an unrestricted free agent Sunday. And despite the power forward’s indecisiveness about continuing his NHL career, at least five teams are highly interested in signing him, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported Monday.

Significant interest in veteran forward Rick Nash. At least 5 teams are pursuing the star winger. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 26, 2018

Although Dreger didn’t specify which teams are interested in Nash, we feel confident we can identify two of them.

The Bruins have expressed interest in re-signing Nash, though general Don Sweeney is awaiting word on whether the star winger plans to retire. And the Columbus Blue Jackets, who drafted Nash first overall in the 2002 NHL draft, reportedly are atop the Ontario native’s wish list.

While Nash’s fate certainly is a storyline worth monitoring, the hockey world currently is on edge wondering where John Tavares will play next season.

